Chargesheet filed against IAF officer in an alleged espionage case
Group Captain Arun Marwaha was detained in January 2017 by the air force’s Intelligence Wing with his smartphone at the IAF headquarters. Marwaha was honey-trapped by ISI agents using two accounts of a social networking site in December 2017.delhi Updated: Apr 10, 2018 16:49 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
The Delhi Police has filed chargesheet against an Indian Air Force officer, arrested in February for alleged espionage.
The charge sheet was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat in New Delhi against Group Captain Arun Marwah, who was booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for allegedly leaking classified documents to a woman through WhatsApp.
The court has put up the final report for taking cognisance on April 24.
As per the complaint filed against Marwah by the Air Force, he was caught by the counter-intelligence wing after he was found carrying a high-end phone at the headquarters which are banned there.
Punishment under the Official Secrets Act entails a jail term of up to seven years.