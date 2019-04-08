Chemist held for raping 25-year-old woman in North Delhi

A chemist was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old widow in north Delhi’s Bharat Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

The victim woman had visited the chemist’s shop in Bharat Nagar on April 1. A police officer said the woman and the chemist had become friends.

“The next day, the woman visited the shop again for more medicines. It was then that the chemist took her to a house, tricked her into taking drugs that knocked her unconscious, and then raped her,” said the officer quoting the survivor.

When the woman regained consciousness and realised that she had been raped, she went home and informed her family about the incident.

They encouraged her to visit the police, after which she lodged a complaint on Saturday. Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said that a rape case was subsequently filed and the suspect arrested.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 09:00 IST