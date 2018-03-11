Chief secy refusing to accept budget-related files at residence: Delhi Govt

The tussle between the bureaucracy and the political executive in Delhi took another turn on Sunday, when the government accused chief secretary Anshu Prakash of refusing to accept budget-related files at his residence on Sunday afternoon.

The government issued a statement accusing the chief secretary of not accepting “important files”, while the officials of Joint Forum of Delhi Government Employees (comprising of officers from IAS, DANICS and DASS) termed the government allegations as yet another effort to “intimidate” the chief secretary.

On Sunday afternoon, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s media advisor Nagendar Sharma tweeted, “Delhi chief secretary refuses to accept files on Sunday at his residence, sent by CM, related to budget speech on mohalla and polyclinics, stating files be sent to his office tomorrow (Monday) during working hours.”

Senior officials from the government employees’ forum said that the latest allegations were another effort by the government to “malign” the chief secretary.

A senior officer of the joint forum, who did not wish to be named due to the sensitive nature of the matter, said, “There was no message from the CM’s office or residence regarding the files being sent to the chief secretary’s house. The chief secretary was not at home and the staff at his residence have instructions not to accept any closed packets. The files in question were sent in a closed packet.”

The official added that the chief secretary does not “directly deal with the budget”. “They are trying to intimidate him (Prakash). Files related to the budget are dealt by principal secretary (finance) who reports to the state finance minister,” the official said.

In the evening, the AAP government released a statement that the files sent to the residence of the chief secretary were related to “fixing accountability” in setting up of mohalla clinics and polyclinics. According to the statement, the first file was related to setting-up of mohalla clinics and contained Kejriwal’s comments on why the health department, despite having received NOCs for 530 sites, has only been provided an estimated timeline for construction of only 243 new mohalla clinics.

The statement added that the second file was related to polyclinics and it mentioned a tentative timeline of 12 months for the operationalisation of 47 polyclinics each in two phases. “The chief minister desired that the information sought about specific timelines was sought from the CS and should be provided by him [sic],” the statement read.

The tussle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the bureaucrats erupted after chief secretary Anshu Prakash last month alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs in a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence on the night of February 19. Following the incident the bureaucrats have resolved to boycott all meetings with ministers.