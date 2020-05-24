City’s civil defence volunteers on the frontlines

delhi

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:24 IST

In November 2019, 26-year-old Dheeraj Kapoor and 33-year-old Naveen Kumar were new civil defence volunteer recruits deployed by the Delhi government at a busy traffic intersection in south Delhi. They were there to ensure that private vehicles with odd and even registration numbers ply on alternate dates adhering to the government’s fortnight-long road space rationing strategy.

However, as the authorities eased the restrictions of the nationwide lockdown, implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with time, the city police reduced its deployment on Covid-19 duty in a phased manner and returned to regular law and order duties. This led to the district administration relying more on civil defence volunteers since May 4, remarked several district magistrates that HT spoke to. There are 13,000 active volunteers on duty. The government needs at least 10,000 more civil defence volunteers immediately and at least 25,000 more in the next few months as businesses, commercial activities and public transport continue to resume operations, and the number of positive cases continues to spike, senior government officials said on condition of anonymity.

Currently, Kapoor works full-time in one of the 87 Covid-19 containment zones in the city – from manning barricades that seal the area to ensuring doorstep delivery of essential goods. Kumar, on the other hand, works in one of the 1,800-odd hunger centres run by the city government, which feeds around 500 people twice a day.

“In the last few months, I have witnessed quite an unexpected journey – from manning vehicles on odd-even days and volunteering for election duty to helping victims during the north-east Delhi riots and now Covid-19 management,” Kapoor said over the telephone.

Kumar said, “We had no job anyway. This is the best way we could serve society.”

Kapoor and Kumar are among the 13,000-odd active civil defence volunteers in the Capital who play a major role in managing the Covid-19 crisis.

“From manning barricades in containment zones and providing essential goods to the residents of sealed areas to distributing ration and cooked meals at hunger centres, helping the police maintain law and order, and ensuring social distancing at railway stations and liquor shops, civil defence volunteers in Delhi have been playing a major role since the day the nationwide lockdown was imposed (March 25),” Delhi’s revenue minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev said, “In the next few days, we are looking forward to more volunteers joining the ranks. We will need more helping hands as the city resumes normalcy with the regular functioning of business, commerce and public transport.”

Until Sunday, Delhi recorded 13,418 Covid-19 cases and 261 deaths. Also, 6,540 individuals were recorded to have recovered, as per the daily health bulletin shared by the government.

MORE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

There are almost 46,000 volunteers registered with the Delhi government, according to a senior official with the revenue department. They are not bound by an employment contract and are entitled to emolument of around ₹730 for a day’s work when engaged in duty, he said.

“Of the 46,000, around 13,000 are active volunteers. Others have not reported for a long time. We have deployed them in containment zones, food distribution centres, screening centres, shelter homes, quarantine centres, etc.,” the official in charge of the civil defence registration process said, requesting anonymity. However, a total of 25,000 volunteers are needed for effective Covid-19 management, he added.

The official said that civil defence volunteers are needed throughout the year and the government occasionally publishes advertisements in newspapers to inform potential volunteers about the process. The minimum age requirement is 18 years and there is no bar on the maximum age.

The office of the director-general of civil defence is under the domain of the Union home ministry, with each state and Union Territory designated a sanctioned strength, at par with the population. Once these volunteers are recruited, they are deployed by the state governments.

Delhi currently has a sanctioned strength of 237,938 civil defence volunteers, according to records of the Union home ministry.

“Recruitment has increased manifold in the last few weeks as markets, industries and offices have reopened, public transport is partially operational and people are allowed to step out between 7 am and 7pm,” the recruitment official in Delhi government said.

He further said, “To ensure social distancing, especially in public transport, the government plans to deploy more volunteers in buses. We will also need them to ensure enforcement in markets, malls (when they are allowed to reopen), railway stations, airports, etc. We need at least 25,000 volunteers in the next few months as more businesses, commercial activities and public transport are expected to further restart operations,” the official said.

Another official in the revenue department said, “But we need 10,000 volunteers immediately for Covid-19 duty, especially for deployment in buses to ensure that maximum capacity and social distancing norms are followed and seats are sanitised after each passenger de-boards. Also, with the further revival of activities, the number of Covid-19 cases is expected to shoot up.”

According to Jugal Kishore, the head of the community medicines department in Safdarjung Hospital, the government’s strategy to engage more civil defence volunteer counts as “community participation” and is a welcome move. “Community participation plays an important role in public health initiatives. It can help change perception and aid in the effective implementation of rules and regulations for the welfare of the community if the volunteers are trained well.”