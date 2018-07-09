Civil service aspirant attempts suicide at Karol Bagh metro station

A 23-year-old civil service aspirant allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Karol Bagh station this morning, the police said.

The incident took place at 9:30 am on the Blue Line. The man jumped in front of a Noida-bound train as it was approaching the platform, a senior DMRC official said.

He sustained injuries on the head and has been admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where he is under observation.

The civil service aspirant is a Mumbai native and was living with his friend in East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar, a police official said.

Metro services on the blue line were affected briefly, but normal operations resumed soon after, the DMRC official said.