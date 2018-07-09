 Civil service aspirant attempts suicide at Karol Bagh metro station | delhi news | Hindustan Times
  • Monday, Jul 09, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 09, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Civil service aspirant attempts suicide at Karol Bagh metro station

The man jumped in front of a Noida-bound train as it was approaching the platform, a senior DMRC official said.

delhi Updated: Jul 09, 2018 15:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Metro services on the blue line were affected briefly due to the incident, but normal operations resumed soon after.
Metro services on the blue line were affected briefly due to the incident, but normal operations resumed soon after.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

A 23-year-old civil service aspirant allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Karol Bagh station this morning, the police said.

The incident took place at 9:30 am on the Blue Line. The man jumped in front of a Noida-bound train as it was approaching the platform, a senior DMRC official said.

He sustained injuries on the head and has been admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where he is under observation.

The civil service aspirant is a Mumbai native and was living with his friend in East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar, a police official said.

Metro services on the blue line were affected briefly, but normal operations resumed soon after, the DMRC official said.

tags

more from delhi