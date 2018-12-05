Class 10 student stabbed to death by 3 school mates in Delhi’s Madangir

A teenager was stabbed to death by three of his school mates in south Delhi’s Madangir on Tuesday evening. Police have apprehended three juveniles for the murder.

According to the police the murder took place around 8 pm following an argument between Anmol and his three friends. Police said, following the heated argument, one of the three boys took out a knife and stabbed Anmol a few times. Locals and neighbours told police that seeing Anmol bleed, the trio fled from the spot.

Local residents called up the police and reported the matter.

“He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. His family members were informed and the body was sent for a post mortem examination. Crime and forensics team were called on spot to take samples,” the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar confirmed that three boys were apprehended for the murder.

According to the deceased’s brother Pankaj, Anmol had left for tuition at around 7pm.

“He had gone for tuition and within 10 minutes we got a call from his friends informing us that Anmol has been stabbed several times by three of his school mates. The three were waiting for him. They might have had a small quarrel over something for which they planned the murder,” said Pankaj.

Anmol was preparing for his 10th examination and was survived by his mother and three siblings, his brother added

