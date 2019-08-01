Class 12 girl kills herself after quarrel with classmate in South Delhi

delhi

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:52 IST

A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death at her south Delhi home on Tuesday afternoon after she was reprimanded at her school for fighting with a junior girl, police said.

According to Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south), the girl who committed suicide, and her two male friends, had allegedly beaten up a junior girl outside school on Monday afternoon, prompting the other girl’s parents to take up the matter with the school authorities.

The dead girl’s father alleged his daughter took the extreme step as she was distressed on being threatened with a police case after the fight.

The girl, a student of class 12 at a south Delhi school, lived with her parents and younger sister.

Her father discovered the suicide around 3.30 pm when he returned home. She had allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room.

According to DCP Kumar, the fight outside the school had prompted the other girl’s parents to lodge a complaint with the school authorities on Tuesday.

“The authorities made a phone call to the girl’s mother to call her to school but she wasn’t able to receive it. The mother did visit the school the same day but the teachers had left and she was asked to come with her daughter the next day,” the DCP said.

The girl’s father alleged his daughter was threatened with police action at the school hearing because of which she was disturbed. “A girl in my daughter’s school had accused her of beating her up. So, she was threatened with an FIR (first information report),” said the father.

Demanding action, the father said he regretted that his daughter did not approach her parents with her problems. “Had she mentioned the problem to us, we could have saved her,” he said.

Ruling out any foul play, the DCP said the police were yet to receive any complaint from the girl’s family. The school authorities couldn’t be reached despite repeated attempts.

