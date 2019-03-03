Clear bill to regularise guest teachers: Manish Sisodia to L-G Baijal

Education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the Assembly had passed a bill to regularise all guest teachers and requested lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal to approve it. “The Delhi government needs these teachers to run schools. Please do not play with future of youth and students studying in government schools,” he tweeted.

The statement came a day after guest teachers of Delhi government schools began protesting outside Sisodia’s residence after the end of their contractual term on February 28. Around 25,000 teachers had not been informed whether their services have been terminated or renewed.

“The government had promised us regularisation and now they push everything to the L-G. We are being treated like football. Where should we go? Is the Delhi government only responsible for making bills and not passing them?” Shoaib Rana, member of All India Guest Teachers’ Association, said, adding the teachers would continue their protest till their demands were met.

On Saturday, the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) also wrote to the L-G, asking him to take action to regularise guest teachers “without politicising the issue any further.”

“With a far smaller pay and same services, guest teachers have provided their services for years. Most of them are now not eligible for permanent recruitment due to age barriers,” the association said in its letter.

GSTA general secretary Ajay Veer Yadav said the absence of job security made things difficult for guest teachers . “Conducting board examinations without these guest teachers, who serve as invigilators and check papers, will be difficult,” he said.

Hearing a plea filed by NGO Social Jurist, where advocate Ashok Agarwal had raised the issue of delay in appointment of permanent teachers, the high court had earlier said guest teachers would continue till February 28.

“Guest teachers need not worry. We will support the Directorate of Education’s application in HC for extension of Guest Teachers’ services in Delhi government schools,” he said.

