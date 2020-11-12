e-paper
CM tells PWD to hire consultants for redesigning roads

delhi Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued directions to the public works department (PWD) to immediately hire consultants for the redesigning of around 500km of arterial roads in the city that are more than 100 feet wide, said a statement issued by the CM’s office.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal convened a review meeting with PWD officials today on the ongoing road redesigning project in Delhi, along the lines of European cities. He directed the officials to ensure that all obstacles under the pilot project to redesign the seven identified roads in Delhi. He said the process of appointing a consultant for the redesigning of roads is in the final stage and the PWD should complete the appointment process soon,” said the statement.

It further said, “The project will follow the build, operate, transfer (BOT) model, the constitution company will have the responsibility to maintain the road for 15 years. The deadline for redesigning the first seven roads has been extended till March 2021, due to Covid-19; the earlier deadline was December 2020.”

The ambit of the project – which originally had seven stretches – was expanded after the government redesigned the road in Chandni Chowk market.

