Cold wave to continue till in Delhi till December 18: IMD

Speaking to ANI, IMD Head Kuldeep Srivastava added, “Minimum temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Ayanagar in Delhi.” He further added that weather condition will improve from December 20 and it will become warmer by 2-3 degrees.

delhi Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 17:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital today.
As temperatures continue to drop in northern India, Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi on Thursday said the cold wave prevailing for the last three days will continue till December 18.

Speaking to ANI, the IMD Head added, “Minimum temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Ayanagar in Delhi.”

He further added that weather condition will improve from December 20 and it will become warmer by 2-3 degrees.

Talking about the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital, Srivastava said, “The AQI is fluctuating between the moderate and poor category and since the wind speed is good, it is likely to remain in the same category for the next three days.”

IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital today.

The IMD tweeted, “Cold Day to severe cold day conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh; in isolated pockets over Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.”

