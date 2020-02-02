Cong manifesto focusses on youth, environment

delhi

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:49 IST

The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections, focussing on environment and transport. The party promises 300 units of free electricity and free water up to 20,000 litres.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that the party will also move the Supreme Court against the implementation of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act,the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, if voted to power. They also pledged to regularise all unauthorised colonies in Delhi and promised to spend ₹35,000 crore in the