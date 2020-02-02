e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Cong manifesto focusses on youth, environment

Cong manifesto focusses on youth, environment

delhi Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:49 IST
Soumya Pillai
Soumya Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections, focussing on environment and transport. The party promises 300 units of free electricity and free water up to 20,000 litres.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that the party will also move the Supreme Court against the implementation of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act,the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, if voted to power. They also pledged to regularise all unauthorised colonies in Delhi and promised to spend ₹35,000 crore in the

top news
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News