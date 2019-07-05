Contempt notice to official over plantation drive

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a contempt notice to the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), South district, after he failed to file a compliance report on the directions issued by the court to undertake plantation of 100 trees in the Asola village area.

Justice Najmi Waziri said despite issuing repeated directions to the DCF to file the compliance report, he did not do the needful. The court also said that it was not given any reason why the affidavit was not filed when he had acknowledged the order passed by the single-judge and directed the District Health Officer, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Karol Bagh to complete the plantation. “He (DCF) has not done so, although, by his own order dated May 28, he had acknowledged the order and had directed Sanjay Kumar Sinha, District Health Officer, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Karol Bagh to undertake the plantation of 100 trees by meeting the DRO and the Forest Guard concerned in Asola village area.

