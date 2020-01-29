e-paper
Cops file FIR against man caught with pistol at Shaheen Bagh

delhi Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:46 IST
A day after a man was caught with a pistol at the Shaheen Bagh sit-in site, the Delhi Police, on Wednesday, took suo motu cognizance of the incident and registered an FIR against him before questioning him.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Chinmoy Biswal said a case under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against Hazi Lukman, a property dealer who lives in Shaheen Bagh.

The officer said that during questioning, Lukman said the gun was a licenced pistol that he always carries with him. “On Tuesday, he, and some 60 other residents of Shaheen Bagh, went to meet the protesters and request them to open one side of the road for traffic. Some among the protesters called him on the stage to talk when the gun was noticed,” Biswal said quoting Lukman.

Another investigator, who did not wish to be identified, said Lukman has claimed that he neither flashed his pistol, nor did he pull it out.

The investigator said quoting Lukman, “Some people began manhandling him to oppose his presence there when one of them noticed his pistol and pulled it out. He has claimed that he had no wrong intention when he visited the spot and the gun happened to be with him as a matter of habit.”

Lukman has allegedly told the police that he has been living in Shaheen Bagh for three decades and visited the protest site on being urged by other residents to urge the protesters to open a section of the road.

