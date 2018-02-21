Cops file FIR against woman who ‘married multiple times, extorted money from husbands’

Delhi Police on Wednesday informed a city court it had registered an FIR against a woman on a complaint filed by her fourth husband who alleged she is a con woman and cheated many men by marrying them deceitfully to extort money.

The Rohini-based complainant, Balvinder Singh (30), a truck driver, moved an application in the court seeking an FIR against his wife, Shalu, alleging she got married multiple times and deserted the children born out of the wedlock.

Singh alleged he was cheated by the woman as she had not revealed the fact that she was earlier married to someone else.

He said he met Shalu in 2011, following which they got married. A son was born out of the wedlock in October 2014.

The complaint alleged that Shalu, with a preconceived plan, deliberately got into unnecessary arguments with Singh and his family. She allegedly threatened to implicate them in a false case if she was not given Rs 10 lakh.

He claimed she left the house and did not return. Meanwhile, Singh said he came across the family of a person who turned out to be the first husband of Shalu.

In his petition, Singh alleged he found more such marriages where the woman had deserted her previous husbands and extorted money by threatening to implicate them in false cases.

He claimed the woman and her family were running a bogus marriage racket.

On February 9, Metropolitan Magistrate Neha Gupta Singh ordered the investigation officer (IO) to register an FIR in the case.

“From the documents on record, it seems the accused performed several marriages and used those marriages to dupe and extort money from the husband. The present matter need thorough investigation,” the judge said.

After the court’s order, police registered an FIR on February 19 under sections 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife), 495 (same offence with concealment of former marriage from person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted), 384 (punishment for extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Samaipur Badli police station in Rohini district.