Covid-19 lockdown: Delhi’s power demand slashed by 49 per cent, no change in domestic load

delhi

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 13:37 IST

Delhi’s peak power demand has reduced by up to 49 per cent with commercial and industrial activities virtually at a standstill due to the Covid-19 lockdown, discom and power department officials said.

According to official data reported by news agency PTI, the peak power demand during the day has reduced by 40-50 per cent, while the peak electricity demand during the night by around 20-30 per cent.

Since the Janta Curfew on March 22 which was followed by the nationwide lockdown, the city’s peak power demand has reduced by up to 49 per cent in comparison with the peak electricity demand last year, PTI quoted officials as saying.

However, the domestic load has experienced no impact during the lockdown.

Delhi’s peak electricity demand in April last year was 5664 MW, while the peak demand till April 22 this year was 3169 MW.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 positive patients in Delhi has reached 2,376 of which 808 patients have recovered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning. Fifty patients have lost their lives, the ministry’s data said.

The number of containment zones in the city rose to 92 on Thursday, said a Delhi Health Department’s bulletin. The bulletin said 84 patients were cured of the infection and discharged on the day.

It said since April 18, there had been a steep rise in the rate of recovery of Covid-19 patients with 735 of the cured 808 patients recovering in a short span of only six days.

The Covid-19 positive cases have been rising among the Delhi Police personnel, prompting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to direct authorities to create a dedicated facility to treat infected police personnel.

Twenty police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the city so far.