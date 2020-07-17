e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19 patients in central district get access to admin’s ‘Fight Corona’ app

Covid-19 patients in central district get access to admin’s ‘Fight Corona’ app

District magistrate (central) Nidhi Srivastava said the app is an extension of the telemedicine and surveillance hub, a control room to assist Covid-19 patients launched earlier this month.

delhi Updated: Jul 17, 2020 06:01 IST
Vatsala Shrangi
Vatsala Shrangi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Covid-19 patients will be able to get assistance both on the app as well as the toll-free number.
Covid-19 patients will be able to get assistance both on the app as well as the toll-free number.(Bloomberg Photo )
         

Covid-19 patients in central Delhi district can download the Fight Corona app, previously limited to administration officials, to register their queries or requests regarding sanitisation supply of essential commodities for those under home isolation, lifting biomedical waste, as well as to seek psychological help. The app was made available for Android users on Thursday evening.

District magistrate (central) Nidhi Srivastava said the app is an extension of the telemedicine and surveillance hub, a control room to assist Covid-19 patients launched earlier this month.

The hub is a control room, staffed by 32 civil defence volunteers, computer science teachers and doctors, where residents can call a toll-free number for their queries, while officials also make follow-up calls.

As on Thursday, the district has 1,498 active cases of the disease and 58 containment zones, district officials said.

“Covid-19 patients will be able to get assistance both on the app as well as the toll-free number. The app is live now and is meant only to cater to Covid-positive patients, whose contact details are synced with our database,” the DM said.

According to officials, the app will have the same services that are presently available on the telemedicine helpline. “The difference is that the queries on the app will be limited to the Covid-positive patients, while all residents can log in for general information. Through the app, we will be able to better track patients’ health status. Also, it will help us identify clustering of cases in a particular area, which can be converted into a containment zone,” said Dilkhush Meena, SDM (Kotwali), central district.

