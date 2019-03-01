DCW notice to two police stations over illegal sale of liquor and drugs

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued notices to the Jahangirpuri and Bhalswa Dairy police stations after receiving complaints of sale of illicit liquor and drugs in the area.

“Many school girls approached the DCW chief and informed her that they had seen money changing hands openly between police and drug peddlers,” DCW said in a statement. In its letter to the station house officers, DCW asked for details of people against whom cases had been filed for drugs and illegal sale of liquor.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal gave the police 10 days to sort out the complaints and asked them to provide the required information to the commission in 72 hours.

Girls in the area also complained about molestation. “Many incidents have happened where girls have been pulled into the bushes and molested as well as raped. Many girls complained that their friends dropped out of school due to this reason,” the DCW said in its notice to the SHO of Bhalswa Dairy police station.

The women have demanded proper police patrolling.

“It breaks my heart to see the anger of the people, especially young school going girls, towards Delhi Police. How can such large-scale criminal activities flourish in the area without the active involvement of the police? I urge the police commissioner to take strict action against corrupt officers and ensure re-establishment of the people’s trust in their police,” Maliwal said. Cases of domestic violence also came forward.

The notices were issued after Maliwal spoke to women during her 12-day march for women’s safety — Mahila Suraksha Padyatra — that started on Sunday and will culminate on International Women’s Day on March 8.

According to DCW, the aim of the march is “to inspect the problems faced by women on a day-today basis and take action on the spot”.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 03:25 IST