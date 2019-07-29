DCW pulls up Delhi Police over woman’s murder in daylight

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details in connection with a case in which a 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Bhogal, near south Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

“This is a shocking incident wherein a young life was lost due to a complete lack of fear of law. It is critical that all forms of harassment, especially stalking, are reported and acted upon urgently,” the notice issued to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South East, read.

The incident took place on Friday near the Bhogal bus stand.

The woman died while she was being taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, while the suspect was caught by the bystanders and handed over to the police.

The woman was stabbed at least six times by a knife and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The panel has sought a detailed status report in the matter, details of police control room calls made in the case and the time taken by the police in reaching the spot, and has given them a deadline of August 1 for the same.

It has also asked the police to share a copy of the FIR as well as details such as whether any complaint was made by the victim or her family in the past against the suspect.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 05:00 IST