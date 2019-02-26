DDA slashes maintenance fee in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided slash maintenance charge by 50% in the some of the housing projects in areas such as Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, where allottees have been protesting against the small size of the flats and their high price. This was decided in the DDA meeting on Monday.

Nearly 10,000 flats were allotted in the DDA housing scheme 2014 in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Siraspur. “Allottees have been complaining about the small size of flats and the high price. It has now been decided to waive 50% of the maintenance charge,” a senior DDA official said. In 2014 and 2017, the DDA has taken maintenance charges from allottees to provide basic maintenance in the complex.

Similarly, in the DDA Housing Scheme 2014, 772 economically weaker section (EWS) flats at Shivaji Marg were allotted. DDA officials said allottees of these flats have been alleging that the cost of flat has increased from Rs 6-11 lakh, as mentioned at the time of launch of the housing scheme, to Rs 19.3 lakh by the time the allotment letter was issued to them.

“They have expressed their inability to pay the hiked amount. The cost of flat includes Rs 3.55 lakh towards maintenance of civil and electrical works. It has been decided that the DDA may charge only ₹50,000 as maintenance charge,” said an official.

In a bid to provide relief to the economically weaker sections, DDA officials said, the land-owning agency has “considerably reduced the cost of EWS flats” to be allotted under the new schemes.

“It will reduce the cost by almost Rs 2.5 lakh per flat, approximately. The DDA has further slashed recovery of one-time maintenance charges by 50%,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the allottees of Rohini and Narela have stepped up their protest against the small size of flats. To pacify the protesting allottees, DDA has decided to allow allottees of one-bedroom flats in Narela G-2 and G-8; Rohini Sector 34 and 35; Ramgarh Colony and Siraspur to apply for the adjacent vacant one-bedroom flat with the permission to merge the two units.

“This benefit will be applicable to only those allottees where adjacent flats are vacant,” a senior DDA official said.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 00:53 IST