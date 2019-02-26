DDA to develop 200 hectares in Dwarka, plans housing and commercial hubs

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon develop 200 hectares of vacant land in Dwarka, apart from focusing on large-scale construction of housing and commercial complexes across the national capital.

In its budget for 2019-20, finalised on Monday, the DDA said the development in Dwarka was one of the key projects. The budget also allocated Rs 3,022 crore for construction of housing and commercial complexes.

According to a senior DDA official, large-scale housing projects will be taken up mainly in Narela, Rohini and Dwarka. The DDA had, in 2017, assured the housing and urban affairs ministry that it will construct one lakh dwelling units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by 2022.

Stating that the agency will soon invite request for proposal from consultants for the Dwarka project, a senior DDA official said, “The consultant will prepare a detailed plan to provide world class facilities in Dwarka.”

Besides, retrofitting of old commercial complexes, large-scale housing and commercial complexes are part of the DDA’s plan for the coming fiscal. The DDA has planned retrofitting of Nehru Place, Bikhaji Cama and Basant lok markets. Officials said work in Basant Lok is ongoing.

The land-owning agency’s revenue collection from sale of flats, commercial establishments and other sources is likely to increase by 30% the coming fiscal. “We are likely to earn a a revenue of Rs 5,477 crore mainly from sale of shops, flats, land,” a DDA official said.

The DDA also plans to construct flyovers, take up road improvement projects in urban extensions of Delhi.

It also plans to upgrade the sports infrastructure in the city and take up in situ slum redevelopment projects.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 00:50 IST