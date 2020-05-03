e-paper
May 03, 2020-Sunday
Delhi: 500 students brought back from Kota

Delhi: 500 students brought back from Kota

delhi Updated: May 03, 2020 23:56 IST
Nearly 500 Delhi students studying in Kota were brought back to the capital on Sunday morning by the Delhi government. They had been stranded in Rajasthan for over a month due to the Covid-19 lockdown. While the government had arranged for 40 buses to bring back 813 students, only 480 were from Delhi, the government said in a statement. The remaining students were “reported to belong to other places”, it added.

Following their arrival at ISBT Kashmere Gate in Delhi, the students were screened for Covid-19 at 11 counters, made for different districts, by 11 medical teams comprising a doctor and a paramedic each. “In front of every district-wise counter, 100 circles were drawn at a distance of 6 feet so that social distancing norms can be followed properly during screening,” the government said. The bus station and the premises were sanitised prior to the arrival of the students.

Since parents were asked not to come to the bus station, students were given coupons indicating the DTC bus number designated for their specific route. Students boarded the buses, which had been sanitised, following the completion of their medical screening process and reached their homes later in the day.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot asked those who returned to practice self-isolation for two weeks. “I am delighted that we brought back all our students from Kota safely. I would like to request all the students who came back yesterday to stay in home-isolation for 14 days to ensure the safety of their family members,” he said.

