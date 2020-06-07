Delhi: 6 days of June were coldest in 9 years, temperature remained below 40 degrees

delhi

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 07:27 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the first six days of June have been the coldest in the last nine years in Delhi and there is no possibility of scorching heat till the 15th of the month.

Delhi, which experiences scorching temperatures in June, has got relief because of rains and storms in the area.

Western Disturbance and severe cyclonic storms in the Arabian Sea have cooled Delhi’s weather to a great extent.

The temperature has not even reached 40 degree Celsius even one day in the first six days of June. Whereas, the mercury usually touched above 40 degrees Celsius two to six days in the past years.

According to the weather bureau, in 2019, the temperature was consistently above 40 degrees from June 1 to 6. Whereas, the temperature was recorded above 40 degree Celsius during the first five days of the month in 2018, four days in 2017, five days 2016, two days 2015, five days 2014, four days in 2013, six days 2012 and three days in 2011.

Most parts of Delhi were cloudy since morning on Saturday. It was sunny in some parts of the day. The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 36.8 degrees at the weather centre in Safdarjung, Delhi, which is three degrees below normal. Whereas, the minimum was 24 degrees Celsius which is four degrees below normal.

IMD has forecast a slightly cloudy day on Sunday as well.

It says Delhi residents will get relief due to the low air pressure area being created in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there will be easterly winds which will bring moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

Slight drizzles can occur somewhere between June 12 to 14 and, at the same time, the temperature will remain below 40 degree Celsius till June 15.