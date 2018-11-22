Today in New Delhi, India
Delhi cabinet calls special Assembly session on chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Two days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder, the state cabinet on Thursday announced a day-long special session of the Assembly on Monday to discuss the 'attitude of the Centre and Delhi Police' on the issue.

delhi Updated: Nov 22, 2018 19:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
On Tuesday afternoon, Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by a middle-aged man with chilli powder when he stepped out of his office after a meeting inside the Delhi Secretariat. (CCTV Grab)

Two days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder, the state cabinet on Thursday announced a day-long special session of the Assembly on Monday to discuss the ‘attitude of the Centre and Delhi Police’ on the issue.

Apart from discussion on the attack, deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the Assembly will also discuss “deletion” of 30 lakh names from the state’s voter list.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kejriwal was attacked by a middle-aged man with chilli powder when he stepped out of his office after a meeting inside the Delhi Secretariat. On Wednesday, party MLAs wrote to Kejriwal to exclude Delhi Police from the rupees one crore compensation policy for martyrs.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 19:48 IST

