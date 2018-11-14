Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash moves HC against House panel’s complaints

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the fresh proceedings initiated against him by the Question and reference Committee and the Protocol Committee of Delhi Assembly.

The matter was urgently mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and justice V Kameswar Rao who listed the matter for Wednesday.

According to Asif Ahmed, counsel for Prakash, the complaints were received in the first week of October.

“Two new privilege proceedings have been initiated on the complaints of the Question and reference committee and the Protocol Committee, stating that Prakash had failed to attend the meetings called by the two House panels.

“However, Prakash had sought exemption from appearing before the committees because they comprised of the members who had assaulted him,” advocate Ahmed said. .

The plea has also challenged the complaints by the two committees. It has sought setting aside of the breach of privilege proceedings initiated by the Assembly’s Privileges Committee. The plea also sought to quash the Speaker’s decision to refer the two complaints to the Privileges Committee contending that it was in violation of the Constitution and Rules of the House.

The matter is likely to be heard by justice Vibhu Bhakru on Wednesday.

Besides, this fresh petition, the Chief Secretary has also challenged similar proceedings initiated against him earlier this year. The matter is pending in the high court and the next date of hearing is November 27.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 13:36 IST