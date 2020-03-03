e-paper
Delhi Congress launches helpline for riot victims

delhi Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Congress on Tuesday launched a helpline for victims in riot-affected areas in north-east Delhi where they can seek free legal aid. The WhatsaApp helpline number --- 7042793948 --- has been launched by the legal and human rights department of the party’s Delhi unit.

“We launched the helpline to enable riot victims to contact for seeking free legal aid and any other kind of relief. Our legal team will help people in any issue they are facing at present,” said Sunil Kumar, head of the legal cell.

Shakti Singh Gohil, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of the Delhi unit, said the legal team will offer help without any cost. “I appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any kind of rumours that may stoke violence,” Singh said.

