Delhi: Fire breaks out at Janpath, no injury reported

delhi

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 11:25 IST

A fire broke out at the Khurshid Lal Bhawan in New Delhi’s Janpath on Tuesday morning. The Delhi Fire Services(DFS) said they received information about the fire at 10.01 am after which 10 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

A fire department officer said no one was injured in the fire. “The fire was doused within half an hour. The cooling process is underway. We cannot confirm the reason behind the fire yet,” an officer at the control room said.

Fire officials said the fire was reported from one of the offices of the MTNL inside the building.