Delhi Fire Services continues inspection, 14 more Karol Bagh hotels lose permit

The fire safety certificates of 14 more hotels in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area were suspended on Sunday after teams from the Delhi Fire Services conducted a drive the previous day. With this, the total number of such establishments whose fire safety certificates were cancelled stood at 71.

An official said more hotels and guest houses in Karol Bagh area may face similar actions on Monday following Sunday’s inspection drive. The fire department teams inspected 18 hotels on Saturday.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain tweeted, “Fire safety certificates of 14 more hotels/ guest houses have been suspended after violations were found during inspections. A total of 71 NoCs have been suspended so far. We will not compromise with fire safety. Human lives are precious & their safety has to be given top priority (Sic).”

A total of 98 hotels were inspected till Saturday, while the number of hotels inspected on Sunday are being compiled and would be released by Monday morning, said a senior fire official, who asked not to be named.

“Despite being a weekend, our inspection teams carried out the drive on Sunday as well. The reports are being complied and it will be submitted to the Delhi government on Monday morning. The fire safety certificates of those hotels who were found to be violating fire safety norms will be cancelled accordingly,” said the fire official.

The police said that while 13 hotels were vacated till Saturday, 17 more such establishments will be vacated by Monday or Tuesday. “Our licensing department, which has already prepared a list of the 17 hotels, would be sharing it with the local police on Monday. Action would be taken accordingly,” said a Delhi police officer, on the condition of anonymity.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 12:38 IST