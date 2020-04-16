Delhi gets nod to start plasma enrichment technique trials

delhi

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:05 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Capital has got the Centre’s nod to start trials for plasma enrichment technique, which will begin in the next three to four days. If successful, plasma enrichment can be used to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

“We had asked for permission for testing plasma technology (for Covid-19) from the Central government. Today we got the nod for the same… If successful, we can save the lives of seriously ill patients,” Kejriwal said on Thursday.

There is currently no cure for Covid-19 and convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure . Plasma enrichment technique entails taking blood plasma from a person who has recovered from Covid-19 as it contains antibodies which, when transfused to a sick patient, can boost immunity and help in recovery.

Delhi so far has recorded xx Covid-19 positive cases and xx deaths.

“We are ready to conduct the experiment in the next 3-4 days. The technology, if it turns out to be successful, can increase the chances of saving lives of seriously ill patients. We are likely to get a sense of the results of the trial after another 4-5 days,” the chief minister said.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal had said he has advised all the concerned authorities to strictly adhere to a standard operating procedures, guidelines and protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry while dealing with Covid-19 patients. Baijal ahd also mentioned about plasma therapy in a review meeting with the Capital’s health minister and top bureaucrats.

Baijal’s office said in a statement: “Delhi to use plasma technique for treatment on a trial basis to save lives of critical Covid-19 patients. Advised all to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines & protocols issued by the Union health ministry while dealing with Covid-19 patients.”

On April 13, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had sought the participation of researchers for conducting a clinical trial of convalescent plasma therapy to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients and floated a protocol for it.