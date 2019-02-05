Delhi government launches ‘zero fatality corridor’, action plan to curb mishaps by 10% this year

The Delhi government on Monday kicked off its pilot project of creating Delhi’s first ‘zero fatality corridor’ while also issuing actionable points to all agencies to ensure a 10% reduction in road accidents by the end of the year.

As per the government’s plan, a 3km stretch between Burari Chowk and Bhalswa chowk will be taken as a case study for scientific assessment of accidents, road engineering, road-user engagement and for checking police enforcement and rapid emergency care.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi saw 1,691 road crash fatalities last year and the pilot project is a new approach to tackle this problem. “Our aim is to reduce fatalities to near zero levels on this particular stretch,” he said.

The stretch has four blackspots to be studied — Burari Chowk, Bhalswa Chowk, Jahangirpuri Bus Stand and Mukundpur Chowk. This 3km stretch claimed 67 lives over the two years — 2016 and 2017.

“The stretch sees a mix of fast moving heavy goods vehicles on the Outer Ring Road and pedestrians, cyclists and slow moving vehicles emerging from nearby localities merge with these heavy vehicle traffic,” Piyush Tewari, founder and CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation, said.

Action plan for 2019

To mark the opening of the 30th Road Safety Week of the government, the transport minister also released the first-ever Annual Action Plan for 2019 to ensure greater road safety in the national capital.

The plan includes conducting a host of audits such as studying and identifying unsafe roads, transportation of schoolchildren, road signage, emergency care service and enforcement activities of agencies.

The plan, mandatory under Delhi’s first ‘road safety policy’ released last year, is in line with the Delhi government’s plan to reduce fatalities due to road crashes by 30% by 2020. “It binds all agencies — transport, public works department, health, education and Delhi traffic police — to a year-round set of actions to reduce road fatalities in Delhi.,” Gahlot explained.

The minister said all district magistrates will ensure footpaths are continuous and encroachment-free. “An action taken report will have to be submitted by all DMs monthly. The road safety cell will also contribute in improving traffic engineering. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has been made the nodal agency for this,” he said.

