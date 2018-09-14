Delhi govt seeks plan for pedestrian-only Chandni Chowk

The Delhi government’s Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) has asked the traffic police and the public works department (PWD) to submit a detailed plan to pedestrianise Chandni Chowk by September-end.

In a meeting on September 7, the SRDC asked the traffic police to draw up a plan on how traffic will be controlled between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid, where the restriction will be implemented during the day.

The PWD has been asked to submit a detailed plan on how the infrastructure and amenities will be arranged to facilitate movement of pedestrians and non-motorised vehicles such as cycle and battery-operated rickshaws.

“...the PWD will need to finalise designs and drawings of utilities such as streetlight poles, transformers, toilets, water ATMs, tourist information kiosks and police posts, in consultation with the utility agency concerned and the traders’ associations,” the minutes of the meeting read.

“The department (PWD) will be responsible for keeping track of the progress to ensure work is completed in the designated period without any delay,” the minutes read.

A senior PWD official said the assessment work has already started and the required information would be submitted before the SRDC by the next meeting. The traffic police have been directed to organise a consultation with all stakeholders to make a traffic management plan for the area.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Alok Kumar said the biggest challenge is to provide ample parking space for the visitors on both ends the road, at Fatehpuri Masjid and at Red Fort.

“Shoppers will need space to park their vehicles and walk. We will delve into the details of integrating traffic management only after we discuss the issues with the stakeholders. We are likely to have the meeting in the coming days,” Kumar said.

The traffic police have started issuing fines to motorcycles and two-wheeler riders who have been caught riding on the dedicated non-motorised lanes.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 03:55 IST