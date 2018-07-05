Delhi HC asks CPWD to provide list of trees planted by dignitaries at Rajghat

The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to place a list of trees planted by several dignitaries on their visits to the historic Rajghat. The court has also asked the CPWD to submit the dates of plantation of these trees and their current status.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and justice C Hari Shankar directed that the information, including the species of the trees planted, be given in a tabular format and placed before it on the next date of hearing on July 26. “The CPWD shall place before us a list of trees, date of plantation, name of the dignitaries and the current status after their physical inspection,” the bench said.

The court’s order came while hearing a plea filed by Shyam Narayan Chouksey, who alleged that Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial was not being properly maintained and asked about the number of trees planted and whether they are alive.

“How many trees planted by the dignitaries are alive? Rajghat should have been a forest by now,” the court remarked, adding that this is “gross disrespect to the world leaders who have come to India and visited the site”.

The bench rapped the authorities for their continuous inaction in improving the situation at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. It said that it is “disservice to the memory of the Mahatma”.

During the hearing on Wednesday, additional secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, Manoj Kumar, director general of CPWD and the secretary of Rajghat Samiti were present in the court. The court was informed that a meeting was chaired on June 21 under the chairmanship of the secretary, ministry of housing and urban Affairs following the orders of the court.

The bench directed to place the outcome of the deliberations on the next date of hearing. It also said that the respondents shall ensure that the suggestions made by disability activist Nipun Malhotra be taken into account to make Rajghat accessible to the disabled.

The court also directed that the DDG, Horticulture shall remain present in the court on the next date of hearing to tell them about the steps taken to preserve the trees and improvement of the landscapes at Rajghat.

The high court had earlier said that the memorial was visited by people from across the world and deserved more respect.

It had even pulled up the Rajghat Samadhi Committee and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), saying they failed to perform their statutory duties.