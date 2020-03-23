e-paper
Delhi riots: High court directs govt to set up health facility at Eidgah camp

delhi Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the setting up of a health facility equipped with doctors at the Eidgah, Old Mustafabad Camp, within two days of an urgent plea being moved in the court seeking sanitation and screening facilities in the wake of the spread of Covid-19.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramanian Prasad said that the health facility should be equipped with doctors, public health officials, equipment for emergency medication. It also said that the Delhi government should ensure that adequate sanitation workers with equipment are deputed at the campsite to maintain hygiene in the area and keep surroundings clean.

The court’s order came in the wake of an urgent plea that was moved by two residents of the camp seeking direction to the authorities to deploy a team of qualified doctors and public health officials for screening, testing and treating residents of Eidgah, Old Mustafabad Camp, particularly in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

The plea also sought directions to deploy sanitation workers to keep up hygiene due to the poor sanitation conditions and damp surroundings that are likely to affect the health of around 600 occupants residing there since the violence broke out on March 2.

Appearing for the Delhi government, advocate Anuj Agarwal, additional standing counsel, said that the High Court had given a slew of directions in a plea which discusses a larger issue and the matter must be adjourned to a later date.

However, the bench said that the matter cannot be heard on the date scheduled, and the primary focus of the Delhi government should be on the health of the occupants residing there.

“The sanitary condition of the area would also be of equal significance for preventing the spread of any communicable/contagious diseases, more so when we are informed that over 600 persons are residing in the said camp,” the court said.

Last week also, the High Court had issued similar directions to address the sanitation issues and set up mobile toilets in the relief camps.

