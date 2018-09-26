Delhi HC raps government for not paying salaries of civic body workers

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday admonished the state government for not paying salaries to the employees of the municipal corporations stating that the poor workers are suffering due to fight among the politicians.

A bench of chief justice Rajendra Menon and justice V Kameswar Rao, however, adjourned the matter of dispersing the funds as the Supreme Court was already hearing the matter.

“You (Delhi government) could have said let the payments be made till the legal issues are settled. But you want your pound of flesh. The poor employees are working unpaid as the politicians fight among themselves,” the court said.

The court’s remarks came while hearing a bunch of pleas seeking adequate funds to the three municipal corporations to enable their proper functioning.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the counsel for Delhi government informed the court that the matter about the salaries of the employees of the municipal corporations in accordance to the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission is listed in the apex court for October 22.

Delhi government had challenged the high court’s order of April 16 and May 21 directing them to disperse the salaries of the municipal workers by implementing DFC recommendations.

