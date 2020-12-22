e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi International Airport has storage capacity of 27 lakh vaccines, confirms CEO

Delhi International Airport has storage capacity of 27 lakh vaccines, confirms CEO

Speaking to ANI about the Covid-19 vaccine storage capacity at Delhi Airport, CEO Videh Jaipuriar said, “We have a storage capacity of 27 lakh vaccines at any given point for Delhi Airport. So, we can distribute 54 lakhs vials, if we are able to complete two rotations in a day.”

delhi Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:52 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sbaarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sbaarwal
New Delhi
Ground staff exit a temperature-controlled storage room at a cargo terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a Covid-19 vaccine handling and distribution centre.
Ground staff exit a temperature-controlled storage room at a cargo terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a Covid-19 vaccine handling and distribution centre. (Reuters Photo)
         

There is a storage capacity of 27 lakh Covid-19 vaccines at any point at the Delhi Airport, said Videh Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport Ltd on Tuesday adding that both cargo terminals of Delhi Airport are equipped with cool chambers to handle the vaccines.

Speaking to ANI about the Covid-19 vaccine storage capacity at Delhi Airport, Jaipuriar said, “We have a storage capacity of 27 lakh vaccines at any given point for Delhi Airport. So, we can distribute 54 lakhs vials, if we are able to complete two rotations in a day.”

Elaborating on Project Sanjivani, related to handling and redistribution of Covid-19 vaccines, he said, “Both cargo terminals of Delhi Airport are equipped with cool chambers to handle the vaccines. We have made special arrangements for redistribution.”

There is a truck management system for booking slots so that waiting time for trucks carrying Covid-19 vaccines is minimised, Jaipuriar said.

“We are looking at different containers to augment cool chain capacity,” he added.

“No specific date has been given for vaccine re-distribution. If you look at whatever is the govt line-- sometime in January 2021, the Covid-19 vaccine should be available for redistribution,” Delhi International Airport Ltd CEO said.

He said their preparations are sufficient for what has been indicated to them currently.

“But, if the capacity needs to be increased, then we can increase the number of containers at a short notice of two to three days,” he added.

There are currently nine Covid-19 vaccine candidates in different phases of clinical trials in India -- six are under clinical trials and three in the pre-clinical phase.

tags
top news
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
‘Way to trick’: Farmers on govt’s letter for next round of talks
‘Way to trick’: Farmers on govt’s letter for next round of talks
Apple’s ₹60,000 headphones can’t be switched off, here’s why
Apple’s ₹60,000 headphones can’t be switched off, here’s why
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In