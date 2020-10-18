e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Jewellery store employee fakes attack to pass it off as a robbery attempt

Delhi: Jewellery store employee fakes attack to pass it off as a robbery attempt

The employee was getting married and needed the money to fund his wedding. So, he decided to siphon off 985g of gold by passing it off as a robbery.

delhi Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Representative image
Representative image
         

A 33-year-old employee of a jewellery showroom in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh stabbed himself with a nail on a flyover late last month to pass off the injury as an armed robbery attempt and siphon off 985 grams of gold jewellery, police said on Sunday.

The gold jewellery with a market worth of nearly Rs 50 lakh has been recovered from Umesh Bhosle, who was working as a salesman for a jewellery showroom in Karol Bagh since 2019, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central district).

“On September 30, he made a police call to allege that he was carrying the gold in a bag and travelling on Zakhira Flyover when two motorcycle-borne men attacked him with a knife and fled with his gold,” said the DCP.

Bhosle was hospitalised and treated for the non-fatal injuries even as the police registered a robbery case and began probing the case.

When the police obtained no leads from CCTV footage and their sources on the ground, they began speaking to Bhosle for clues about the alleged crime. “But we found his statements to be contradictory. When we questioned him further, he broke down and confessed to attacking himself with a nail and passing it off as a knife attack during a robbery,” said the DCP.

“Bhosle told us that he was getting married later this year and needed the money to fund his wedding. So, he decided to siphon off the jewellery by passing it off as a robbery,” said the DCP.

Bhosle was arrested on Saturday.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Minister urges opposition to let trains carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims pass during Navratri
Minister urges opposition to let trains carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims pass during Navratri
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In