Delhi launches Operation SHIELD to tackle virus spread in containment zones

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:09 IST

‘Operation SHIELD’ has been announced to tackle the coronavirus (Covid-19) spread in Delhi’s 23 containment zones. The chief minister, making the announcement, warned those misbehaving with healthcare personnel in of strict action.

Addressing the media via video conference, Kejriwal said, “We have begun Operation SHIELD in the containment zones. The S in SHIELD stands for sealing the immediate area or surroundings after geographical marking, H for home-quarantine for those living in the area, I for isolation and tracing of people who have been first and second contacts, E for essential supplies, which involves doorstep delivery to the people in those areas, L for local sanitisation and disinfection of those areas, and D for door-to-door checking of these areas, so that people having symptoms of coronavirus are isolated, and testing done,” he said.

Till Thursday, Delhi had 720 coronavirus positive cases, which included 12 deaths and 25 recoveries. For the first time since the cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat were revealed, the number of fresh contact history-related cases (35) was more than those linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz (4) on Thursday. The total foreign travel and local transmission cases are now 249, and the Markaz cases are 430.

The declared containment zones comprise individual buildings — the Markaz in Nizamuddin, and three apartment complexes in east Delhi and one in Dwarka, neighbourhoods of Bengali Market, two blocks in Nizamuddin and one in Malviya Nagar, and congested alleys in Sadar and Laxmi Nagar.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kejriwal, other ministers and top bureaucrats, and directed officials to strictly implement containment strategy in high-risk zones.

“Strict geographical quarantine with preventive control, rigorous contact tracing and enhanced surveillance should be the priority at the moment,” a statement quoting Baijal said.

Photos released by the L-G’s office later showed that all participants, including Baijal, Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain and others, wore masks during the meeting. This came a day after the government made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places. Not wearing one could land a person in jail for a period between 1 to 6 months, a fine or both under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, as per an order issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the health department officials said the government has secured supply of 3,500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits per day and 28,000 N95 masks, per week, for front-line health workers and health professionals. The L-G’s office stated that 5,995 ASHAs and 1278 ANMs have been trained as the second line of support.

Referring to an incident of assault on two women doctors in Gautam Nagar, Kejriwal said the government will not tolerate such incidents. “These days, doctors and nurses have been putting their lives in danger by treating Covid-19 patients. We will take strictest possible action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel,” he said.

The warning comes a day after two women were allegedly assaulted by a 42-year-old man, who accused them of “spreading” the disease in their neighbourhood.

Kejriwal said that the government has cut its expenses as tax collection “has almost come to nil”. “Everyone will also have to cut their expenses at their level in view of the current situation. Besides, we are giving free ration to 71 lakh people in the city. We are facing some teething problems in disbursal of free ration to non-card holders. It will be resolved soon,” he said.