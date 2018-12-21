Delhi Metro gets on Twitter @OfficialDMRC; next stop Instagram, Facebook

For a long time, there were many accounts on Twitter with the Delhi Metro logo design and that tweeted on Metro timings and disruptions. They got followers, were tagged by concerned commuters and sometimes even put out information that seemed useful but were still unofficial.

But the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday has put an end to that by finally getting on the popular microblogging website with the handle — @OfficialDMRC.

Metro officials said it will soon open accounts on Instagram and Facebook too to keep the commuters updated about its functioning.

"DMRC is now on Twitter. Let us keep in touch. Your feedback will help us serve you better."

Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director#DelhiMetro #DelhiMetroOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/wjz5GG9aTV — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 20, 2018

Its first tweet at 10.59 am had an announcement from managing director, Mangu Singh: “DMRC is now on Twitter. Let us keep in touch. Your feedback will help us serve you better.”

Within eight hours, the handle got over 600 followers, including union minister of state for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, while the DMRC itself followed only the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at the time of filing this report.

Officials said that apart from tending to complaints from commuters, the handle will also be used for updates on technical snags, delays and any change in the itinerary of operations.

“The Delhi Metro is finally on Twitter. We needed someone to vent to when the ‘technical snags’ slow us down,” tweeted Sunita Sinha.

Soon after joining, the DMRC social media handlers were kept busy with a technical snag on the Dwarka sector-21-Noida/Vaishali line of the Blue Line.

“Minor delay on Blue Line due to a signalling issue. Please allow for additional time in your commute. We will keep you posted on the latest updates. Normal Service on all other lines,” DMRC’s tweet at 2.07pm read.

The tweet was followed by several commuters complaining on the frequency of snags and delays on the Blue Line.

Services on the line were restored by 2.10pm, Metro said in a subsequent tweet.

Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communication) DMRC, said, “The Twitter handle is - @OfficialDMRC. Through the handle, Delhi Metro shall endeavour to provide updates about Delhi Metro’s functioning.”

