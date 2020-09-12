Delhi Metro resumes on all lines with increased vigilance

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:24 IST

From 6am Saturday, Delhi Metro resumed services in all of its corridors, after a gap of over five months.

This correspondent travelled in the Metro during the morning peak hour for a spot check.

Around 6am, when the gates opened, there weren’t a lot of passengers. However, the crowd started increasing within a few hours, resulting in queues outside some stations, as all passengers were let in only after temperature screening and sanitisation of their hands and luggage.

Shikha Sharma, a passenger who was travelling from the Mayur Vihar Phase 1 interchange station to INA on the Pink Line, said that while there was a considerable number of passengers waiting for trains in stations, the crowd inside trains continued to be thin, which left enough space for everyone to travel while seated.

“I had my apprehensions about safety and the frequency of trains, but the trains are regular, so passengers can skip a train if it is nearly full and catch the next one,” said Sharma.

Compared to last week, the number of Metro officials and security personnel on the station premises was higher on Saturday to manage the larger ridership.

“Since the Airport Express Line, which was reopened on Saturday, does not usually have a large footfall, we are anticipating the ridership to be similar to Friday’s. However, since the timings have been regularised, we are wary of an increased number of violations,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson on Saturday.

The official also said that since it was Saturday, the number of people coming in could be lesser.

The teams on the ground said they are prepared for the weekday crowd from Monday, which is when DMRC will face its real test.