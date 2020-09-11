Delhi Metro’s Magenta and Grey lines reopen today

delhi

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:24 IST

The Delhi Metro Friday reopened two more corridors, the Magenta and Grey lines, for public use. With this, all the major Metro lines of the network are now in service.

On Friday, the Metro corporation began services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and Grey Line (Dwarka to Najafgarh).

Operational hours on Friday have also been increased—from 7am to 1pm and 4pm to 10pm. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector-21) will reopen Saturday, and, with this, all lines of the Delhi Metro will become fully functional and operate between 6am and 11pm—the pre-lockdown timings.

“Owing to the new norms of social distancing, which have significantly reduced the number of passengers allowed on a train, DMRC has decided to run the system with peak-hour frequency from 8am to 8pm, doing away with the concept of off-peak hours from 11am to 4pm, wherein there would be fewer trains/trips,” a DMRC statement read Thursday.

DMRC said once they resume normal service on Saturday, trains will be available every 3 to 15 minutes from 6am to 8am. From 8am to 8pm, on all main corridors, the frequency of trains would be in the range of 2.45 minutes to 6 minutes, and after 8pm, train frequency will return to the 3-15 minute range.

The Delhi Metro had closed its operations on March 22, given the increasing spread of Covid-19 in the national Capital. From Monday, the system started opening up in a graded manner, starting with the Yellow Line (Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli).

For travel, DMRC has prepared a standard operating procedure(SOP) to ensure that passengers follow social distancing norms.