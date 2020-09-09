e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi metro tokens might return once the pandemic is over, focus on smart cards: DMRC chief

Delhi metro tokens might return once the pandemic is over, focus on smart cards: DMRC chief

The metro services in the national capital resumed on Monday this week after 169-day suspension due to disease outbreak. The resumption of metro services has been carried out in graded manner with the opening of Yellow Line services on first day.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers walk past a Delhi Metro Rail Corp. train sitting at a station platform during the resumption of services in New Delhi.
Passengers walk past a Delhi Metro Rail Corp. train sitting at a station platform during the resumption of services in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
         

Delhi metro officials on Wednesday said that return of tokens for travelling in the train is likely after the Covid-19 pandemic is over even as the attempt is to phase it out with time.

“Tokens are planned to be brought in use after the pandemic is over, but it is “our attempt to slowly phase it out” and have more smart cards in use,” DMRC chief Mangu Singh told news agency PTI.

The metro services in the national capital resumed on Monday this week after a 169-day suspension due to disease outbreak. The resumption of metro services has been carried out in a graded manner with the opening of Yellow Line services on the first day.

On Wednesday, Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with restricted timings after being closed for 171 days, and on Thursday, Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line are slated to be made operational again.

The 65.35km Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali/Noida Electronic City, and the 57.58km-long Pink Line connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

The services for people across Delhi-NCR have continued in two shifts, from 7am to 11am and from 4pm to 8pm. The Yellow Line, which was the first corridor to be thrown open to the public on Monday, recorded a total ridership of 26,900.

“The DMRC will be running 35 trains on the Red Line, which will make 413 trips during the morning and evening hours on Thursday. Similarly, 40 trains will make 344 trips on the Violet Line and 20 trains will make 268 trips on the Green Line,” Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, said. 

tags
top news
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In