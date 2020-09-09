Delhi metro tokens might return once the pandemic is over, focus on smart cards: DMRC chief

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:05 IST

Delhi metro officials on Wednesday said that return of tokens for travelling in the train is likely after the Covid-19 pandemic is over even as the attempt is to phase it out with time.

“Tokens are planned to be brought in use after the pandemic is over, but it is “our attempt to slowly phase it out” and have more smart cards in use,” DMRC chief Mangu Singh told news agency PTI.

The metro services in the national capital resumed on Monday this week after a 169-day suspension due to disease outbreak. The resumption of metro services has been carried out in a graded manner with the opening of Yellow Line services on the first day.

On Wednesday, Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with restricted timings after being closed for 171 days, and on Thursday, Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line are slated to be made operational again.

The 65.35km Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali/Noida Electronic City, and the 57.58km-long Pink Line connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

The services for people across Delhi-NCR have continued in two shifts, from 7am to 11am and from 4pm to 8pm. The Yellow Line, which was the first corridor to be thrown open to the public on Monday, recorded a total ridership of 26,900.

“The DMRC will be running 35 trains on the Red Line, which will make 413 trips during the morning and evening hours on Thursday. Similarly, 40 trains will make 344 trips on the Violet Line and 20 trains will make 268 trips on the Green Line,” Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, said.