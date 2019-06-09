Delhi Metro’s Yellow line services disrupted for over an hour

Train services on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line were disrupted for around 90 minutes on Saturday during peak evening rush hour.

The disruption in service began around 5pm

“Due to leakage from the water pipeline inside the tunnel between New Delhi and Chawri Bazaar metro station, the power supply tripped on the Central Secretariat-Kashmere Gate section,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

“Our engineers are working on the issue. We shall update as soon as the issue is fixed,” tweeted the DMRC in response to queries of passengers on social media.

The issue was resolved at around 6.25pm. However, the DMRC cautioned passengers to plan ahead while travelling on the route. “Please allow extra time in your commute in this section till the bunching of trains normalizes. We thank you for your patience,” tweeted DMRC.

Passengers affected by the delay in services took to social media with pictures and tweets of people stranded on platforms.

The yellow line of the Delhi metro consists of 37 stations and stretches out from Samyapur Badli in North Delhi to Huda City Center in Gurugram.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 04:56 IST