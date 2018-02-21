Delhi Metro trains on Blue Line delayed due to snag at two stations

Trains on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were delayed by 30 minutes on Wednesday after signalling snapped at two stations, officials said.

The Blue Line network connects Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre and sees a heavy footfall.

“Due to signalling issue at stations of Subhash Nagar and Rajouri Garden, IDs were lost around 12.30pm for trains falling in this zone, resulting in delays,” the DMRC official said.

“Central control mechanism for these two stations was restored at 1pm, and trains are now being regularised as per normal IDs,” he said.

On February 16, Metro services were affected for around 30 minutes due to signalling issues at three major stations on the Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli and Huda City Centre.