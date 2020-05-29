Delhi-NCR to witness rain, thunderstorm for 2-3 days; temperature to drop 5 degrees Celsius

delhi

Updated: May 29, 2020 10:14 IST

The changed wind direction is giving relief to Delhi from Friday morning. The national capital evening witnessed some relief from the rising mercury with light rains and dust and thunderstorm on Thursday.

According to the weather office, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum of 40.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, normal for the season, down by five notches from a day before.

The Palam Observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 41.8 degrees Celsius om Thursday, down from 47.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said in its weekly forecast that rain and thunderstorm will continue to lash Delhi and nearby areas in northern India thereby giving relief to people from scorching heat.

According to IMD, a western disturbance has become active in the region which will cause wind to blow at a speed of 50-60 kilometre per hour on Friday and Saturday. The western disturbance will continue to have effect even after Saturday, the IMD said.

It further said that the maximum temperature is expected to fall to 35 degrees Celsius. It will start increasing after June 2, and is expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

“Heatwave abated from Delhi,” the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The dust accompanying the wind will lead to rise in pollution levels in Delhi and nearby areas, according to IMD. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported on Thursday that the city’s air quality index (AQI) was at 188, which is considered satisfactory.

An AQI upto 60 is considered safe, from 61-200 it’s satisfactory, between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’, while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

The national capital on May 23 witnessed maximum temperature at 46.2 degrees celsius - new highest for the season. The heatwave intensified between May 24 and 27 with the mercury making new records.