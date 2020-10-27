Delhi Police arrest three associates of gangster Neeraj Bawana after shootout

delhi

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:07 IST

In an early morning shootout, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three men, who are allegedly associated with gangster Niraj Bawana.

Police said the men are involved in multiple extortion cases and had recently opened fire at the house of a businessman in Model Town.

Sanjeev Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Special Cell, Delhi Police, said the arrested men have been identified as Manish Dabas, Deepak Katiya and Prince.

The shootout took place early morning on Tuesday at Karala in outer Delhi after Delhi Police’s Special Cell received a tip-off about the trio.

“Our team intercepted the trio. They opened fire, when they were asked to surrender. Our team retaliated and both Dabas and Katiya sustained bullet injuries in their legs. Later, they were overpowered and arrested,” Yadav said.

