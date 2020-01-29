Delhi Police releases images of 69 suspects in Dec 15 Jamia Nagar violence, appeals for help

delhi

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:46 IST

The Delhi Police, on Wednesday, released pictures of 69 men suspected of being involved in the violence that broke out on December 15, during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony. The police said they have also arrested one of the 69 men.

The images were captured from CCTV footage and videos recorded by the police during the violence and ensuing vandalism, senior officers said, appealing to the public to share identities of the remaining 68 suspects.

The images (mug shots) were released by the crime branch’s special investigation team, which is probing the violence in which 17 persons have been arrested so far.

“We had collected CCTV footage from the area and the incidents of violence were also video recorded. We have zeroed in on these suspects based on these footages, wherein they have been spotted indulging in violence. We have arrested one of the 69 men and we appeal to the public to come forward and help us identify the remaining 68. They will be suitably rewarded,” Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Deo said.

At least five buses were torched and more than 100 public and private vehicles damaged when anti-CAA protests in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony turned violent when hundreds of people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, gathered at Jamia Nagar and attempted to march towards arterial south Delhi roads and were stopped by cops.

More than 30 people, including students and police personnel, were injured as the protesters pelted stones, glass bottles and tube lights on security personnel, who in turn fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge.

After the violence on December 15, the Delhi police had lodged two FIRs each at Jamia Nagar police station and NFC police station. The cases were registered against unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting armed with deadly weapon, mischief by fire or explosive substance, assault and criminal conspiracy among other IPC sections.