Delhi Police seize fake Rs 2,000 fake notes with face value of Rs 10 lakh

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they had seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 10 lakh from a 32-year-old resident of Malda in West Bengal, who was arrested on Monday near the Anand Vihar railway station.

Police said the seized notes were in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and were printed in Bangladesh. Police said this is the biggest catch of fake Rs 2,000 banknotes in Delhi since demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Khalik Sheikh is a member of an international syndicate, involved in pumping fake Indian banknotes into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The racketeers used the porous India-Bangladesh and India-Nepal borders for pushing such currency notes into Indian territory, the DCP said.

“The recovered fake Rs 2,000 notes appear to have been printed at a sophisticated printing unit in Bangladesh and have almost all security features, including the security thread and security watermark. It would be difficult for a common person to distinguish the fake notes from the original currency,” DCP Yadav said.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 14:09 IST