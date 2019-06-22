Delhi police solved 58.3% rape cases in 2 months, shows data

Delhi Police has topped the list of police forces in the country that has completed investigation of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases within a time limit of two months, shows home ministry data

According to the amendment to the Criminal Law Act, 2018, pertaining to such cases, it is mandatory for investigating agencies to file charge sheet in court and complete investigation within two months.

According to the data on home ministry’s portal that was monitored by police through the CCTNS portal, Delhi Police disposed 58.3% of cases under the POCSO Act. By disposing 55.9% cases, Haryana Police has come second. Madhya Pradesh Police, which has disposed 50.8% cases, is at the third spot.

According to the list, state forces such as Jharkhand, Nagaland and Sikkim have fared the worst.

With disposal of only 6.1 % cases, Sikkim is at the last spot. The MHA portal, however, does not mention the number of cases each police force registered.

Every year, at least 2000 rape cases are registered across the national capital.

With 2199 cases, the most number of rapes were reported in the city in 2015.

Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said they have managed to dispose such cases and fare better than other states because of a number of reasons such as separation of investigation from law-and-order duties and involvement of women personnel to deal with crimes against woman.

“In order to solve such cases of crimes against women, Delhi Police has posted one woman officer with the sub-division assistant commissioners of police to monitor investigations. The woman officer is tasked with ensuring that all steps are completed within the time limit,” Verma said.

He further added, “All the investigating officers have been advised to submit case exhibits to the forensic science laboratory and ensure that the results are sent on time. We have also trained our personnel.”

Explaining the steps that police are taking to ensure women safety, the officer said there are at least 12 all-women-manned police vans that are currently stationed outside areas such as Vijay Chowk, Khan Market and Lady Sri Ram College in south Delhi.

Police are also conducting a survey to identify vulnerable places where more such vans would be added.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 05:30 IST