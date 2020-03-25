Delhi Police take queries on Twitter related to lockdown, answer 21 queries in one hour

delhi

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:07 IST

While taking queries related to the ongoing lockdown of the city from Twitter users for an hour on Tuesday evening, the Delhi Police stressed that people involved in providing 25 essential services, as listed by the government, did not need curfew passes to enter the national capital.

The others could collect them from the offices of the deputy commissioners of police after specifying the reason for entry and their occupation.

During the hour-long question-and-answer session, about which Twitter users had been intimated four hours in advance, the Delhi Police answered a total of 21 queries even though they received nearly 300 questions, many of which were not related to the lockdown.

Users were asked to post their questions with the hashtag, #LockdownQuery. By evening, the hashtag was trending at the fourth spot in India.

The police, while answering queries pointed out that private security guards could enter the city if they had an identity card and were in uniform. They said people tasked with food preparation at hospitals could enter the national capital by showing their hospital-issued identity card as they were involved in the “logistics related to hospitals”. The police also reiterated that food deliveries and takeaway suppliers were among the 25 essential services listed by the government.

To a query on whether shops selling dairy products and groceries would have specific timings to operate, the police said such essential services would continue to operate as per their “standard timings”.

To a query on whether the curfew passes could be obtained online, the police shared a list of offices of deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) from where these could be collected. The Delhi Police, from Tuesday, began issuing curfew passes to those private essential service providers whose names did not figure in the list of 25 providers issued by the government and the police Monday.

The police used the opportunity to clarify that passes were valid till March 31 and urged pass holders not to misuse the passes as that would compromise their own safety. The police also asked the public to carry a copy of relevant “documents”while visiting the DCP offices for curfew passes, but did not mention the list of documents required.

There were many users who complained about the policemen at the borders refusing to accept identity cards of essential service providers, but the police did not address those queries. “We have taken note of complaints and will accordingly sensitise our officers at the borders,” a senior police officer said.

But when a Twitter user asked if there was a “clear policy” on allowing patients – her father needed to travel from Greater Noida to Delhi twice every week for dialysis – the police asked her to get a “movement pass” issued from the DCP office. “Carry a copy of documents to show the essential nature of work for which movement pass is needed,” the police replied.

But after the session, senior police officers clarified that those seeking medical care in Delhi could enter the city without any pass, by just showing the doctor’s prescription. “Still, if there is someone who needs a pass as their prescription may be questioned at the borders, or they do not have one, we are issuing them movement passes,” a senior police officer said.

A reply that received the most accolades was a one in which a man asked the police if he could travel to a friend’s home two kilometres away as he had some work. “If you are a true friend, stay at your home. Make a video call instead,” the police told him.