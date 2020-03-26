e-paper
Delhi Police to issue new order on essential service providers

delhi Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Four hours after issuing an order for the police personnel, listing essential service providers allowed to operate in the city amid the lockdown orders, the Delhi Police withdrew it with “immediate effect” without citing any reason. However, it was mentioned that “revised instructions” will be issued and all traffic, police picket and beat staff will be briefed about the fresh orders, likely to be issued by late night or Friday morning.

The first order, which was issued and shared on various official WhatsApp groups around 10.30am, directed the police personnel deployed on ground to allow persons and vehicles engaged in essential services to operate in Delhi and listed names of retailers and online delivery services that should be allowed to function.

Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, 24Seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket, MilkBaasket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Licious, Medlife, Pharmeasy, UrbanClap, Ninjacart, Honsa Conumer Pvt. Limited, Healthians Diagnostics, Delhivery Pvt Limited, Nutrimoo Milk Dairy, More Retail Limited, Easyday, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer’s, Reliance Fresh, Jubilant Food Works, Foodpanda, Faaso’s, Pizza Hut, Uber Eats, Needs Supermart Pvt Limited, 1MG, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Max-Path, Satvacart and Iifco, among others were listed.

Around 2.30pm, the police issued a statement, withdrawing their previous orders. A police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “Essential supplies would continue and a uniform order across states would be issued soon. Till the new order is passed, all essential service providers will be allowed to function.”

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police held a meeting with representatives of e-commerce platforms to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods. The police have also set up a platform on WhatsApp for e-commerce websites to get their issues resolved and delivery agents were issued passes for free movement.

