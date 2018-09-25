Delhi police yet to track driver who dragged man on car for 2km

Delhi Police officials probing the death of the 23-year-old man, who died after he climbed the hood of a car in east Delhi on Saturday, said on Monday they have identified one car which they suspect was involved in the crash. Senior officers said teams have been formed to trace the driver who remains absconding.

On Saturday night, a man had died after he climbed on to the bonnet of a car to protest against the driver, who scraped a participant of a religious procession in east Delhi.

As a crowd surrounded the car, Rahul Kushwah climbed on to its hood, eyewitnesses said. Fearing mob agitation, the driver sped away with Kushwah on the car.

Kushwah was later found dead, more than two kilometers away, near Mayur Vihar.

A senior police officer probing the case said that the primary probe has led to identification of one car, which could possibly be the car that mowed down Kushwah. “We are yet to ascertain that it is the same car. The owner is being traced. Initial questioning revealed that the driver is absconding. We are probing the accident from all the possible angles,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said he has formed teams that are heading investigations in different directions. “We are looking at all the possible angles. We have possible leads and the accused will soon be arrested,” Singh said.

Family members of victim, meanwhile, expressed dissatisfaction with the police.

“Senior police officers had assured us that the driver will be behind bars in 24 hours. Nothing has been done so far. Police said they are trying to trace the accused. His mother’s condition is not good and she might require medical attention. The family is yet to come to terms with the loss,” said Pankaj, Kushwah’s cousin.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 03:20 IST